Pangani’s Otieno tops in KCSE

Juliet Irene Otieno of Pangani Girls High School is the best Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam student countrywide, with a performance index of A (plain) with 87.644 points.

This is the second year in a row that Pangani Girls has produced the top candidate nationally, which they attribute to discipline and hard work.

Other students who scored A (plain) are Kaluna James from Maseno School with 87.39 points, Edwin Otieno Ouko from Light Academy was third with 87.36 points, Kamweru Mwangi Duncan from Moi High School Kabarak, who had 87.289 points while Humphrey Rasugu of Maseno was fifth with 87.281 points.

It was a year that generally registered a significant improvement over last year’s KCSE examination. Among the schools that made a comeback was Moi High School Kabarak, which produced four students in the top 20 and 15 among the top 100 candidates.

Other schools in the top 20 are Maseno School, Alliance Girls High School, Mang’u High School, Moi Girls School Nairobi, Nakuru High School and Precious Blood, Riruta.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed released the results on Friday from the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters, just about a month after the candidates wrote their last paper.

Marking was conducted from November 29 and ran through to December 14 in 27 marking centres, with 22,000 examiners overseeing the process.

The CS said the number of candidates who attained the highest overall mean grade A (Plain) rose from 142 last year to 315 this year. Overall, the number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of mean grade C+ (plus) and above stood at 90, 377 compared to 70,073 last year.

The CS also said that for the first time, the Ministry had analysed individual candidates’ performance in KCSE relative to their performance in KCPE four years ago.

Based on this analysis, the candidate who improved most was Josphat Mwangi Kamau of Mioro Secondary School in Murang’a county.

Although he scored only 278 marks in KCPE examination, Kamau scored a mean grade of A- with a performance index of 79.4 points. Other improved students were Kyulu Richard with 257 marks but scored a B+(plus), Maingi George Mburu who scored 259 marks but garnered B+ (plus), Wambui James Kamau had 186 in KCPE but scored B- (minus) while Cheruiyot Gideon had 209 marks but garnered B (plain).

“This is clear evidence that candidates who may perform poorly in KCPE can perform excellently in KCSE despite their low marks. This provides clear evidence that the government’s 100 per cent transition is a brilliant policy which will give a second chance to candidates who may have lost out in the KCPE to realise their full potential,” the CS stated.

Out of the 660, 204 candidates who sat the examination this year 338, 628 were male while 321, 576 were female, representing 51.29 per cent and 48.71 per cent of the total candidature respectively.

Some 18 counties had more female than male candidates in the 2018 KCSE examination compared to 17 counties in 2017: Taita Taveta, Kwale, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Meru, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Vihiga and Kisumu.

A total of 1, 499 candidates with special needs at the 2018 KCSE compared with 1, 407 last year. Amina said 14 subjects recorded a significant improvement in performance, compared to 13 subjects last year, while 12 subjects recorded a significant decline in performance in 2018 compared with 13, last year.

Consequently, the CS said female candidates performed better than male candidates in English, Kiswahili, CRE, Home Science, Art and Design and Metal Work while their male counterparts performed better in 20 other subjects.

At the same time, the CS said the spirited battle against the cartels hit a crescendo this year when her ministry, together with her Interior counterpart, arrested six masterminds of examinations cheating who have been on the run for more than six years.

“The six have already been charged in various Kenyan courts and are awaiting justice. With the six now in custody, we are clearly on the way to eliminating these immoral and illegal practices that are intended to destroy the moral fabric of our society,” said the CS.

She affirmed that this year’s KCSE examinations were free of any leakage and that there was not a single question or examinations paper that was leaked to anyone before the scheduled start of the individual examinations.

However, in the course of the examinations, she said, a number of centres where some examination officials engaged in attempted early exposure of examinations were uncovered and action taken.

Arising from these offences, KNEC has cancelled results for 100 candidates and a number of other centres have had theirs withheld.

“We reported cases of early exposure, impersonation, possession of unauthorised materials and collusion in some examination centres. Most of these cases were detected and dealt with on the spot thereby preserving the integrity of the examination,” said the CS. “During the examination process, 191 people including candidates were arrested and arraigned in court for various examination offences. Some 56 cases are still pending in court,” she said.

early preparations

The CS said the improved performance was attributed to robust educational quality dialogues in all 47 counties.

She also said Knec, for the first time, printed and distributed the annual KCSE examination reports and dispatched them very early in the year as opposed to previous years when they were dispatched in the third term.

Consequently, she said the Ministry carried out a countrywide pre-examination monitoring exercise, which started in the second term.

“During this exercise, candidates were sensitised on the need to work hard and cover the syllabus on time as the Ministry was keen to ensure there were no examination papers or questions that were leaked.

“From the KCSE results, it is clear that majority of candidates heeded our advice and prepared for the examinations adequately leading to the improvement we are about to see today,” she stated.