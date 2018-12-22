Despite living in children’s home, Walter scores A

At Cheryl’s Children’s home, 19-year-old Walter Amukumu is a happy man. Despite many odds, he managed to be amongst the top 315 students who scored an A in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

“I never thought that I could score that high. I had a target of A-. I’m so happy with my performance,” he says.

Since Form Two, Walter (pictured) has always topped his class at Upper Hill School. His desire is to study medicine but with the high cut-off points, Walter isn’t really sure whether his points will enable him to get a chance to do it.

“I really hope it doesn’t get to the point where I will have to give up medicine as a course but if I won’t make it then I will take up electrical engineering,” he explains.

The last born in a family of six, Walter joined the children’s home when he was in Class Four after his mother died. He says he has never met his father.