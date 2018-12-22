Top KCSE performers celebrate best Christmas gift.

PD Weekend Team @PeopleDailyKe

Top performers in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations yesterday celebrated what is easily the best Christmas gift. The candidates were joined by their families, friends and schools to celebrate good results.

At Railways Estate, Nakuru residents and relatives of Humphrey Rasugu celebrated his sterling performance. The Maseno School in Kisumu county student emerged fifth nationally with an A of 87.281 points.

Rasugu, 18, attributed his success to discipline, prayer and hard work. He aspires to study medicine at the University of Nairobi.

“It is all down to discipline and working hand in hand with teachers. My family and friends have been of great assistance to me,” he said.

At Nakuru Boys High School, teachers and the staff celebrated the performance of two students who emerged in the top 100 Countrywide.

At Alliance High School, Osogo Monyenye Wesley and Nyabuto Stephen Obure emerged best with an A plain of 87.1 and 86.9 points respectively. The two were ranked at position eight and 18 respectively in the 20 best students nationally.

At Maranda High School in Siaya county, it was song and dance to celebrate seven As and a candidate at the top ten nationally.

In Naivasha, parents and relatives celebrated the remarkable performance of Ian Kamweru who was a student at Moi High School Kabarak and fourth best nationally. Kamweru, who wants to be an aeronautical engineer, said the results came as a surprise.

At the Coast, Memon High School’s best student Suaad Mohammed Zubeir Kadernani, who scored an A plain of 81 points says she aspires to pursue architectural engineering at the University of Nairobi.

Brian Ndung’u Njenga, 16, from Mangu High School, who was the seventh best countrywide, also celebrated his performance.