20,000 more set to join varsities, says Amina

George Kebaso @Morarak

The number of candidates expected to join universities after the release of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results has increased by more than 20,000 from last year.

Speaking at Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) headquarters on Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of mean grade C+ and above is 90,377, an estimated 13.77 per cent compared to 70,073 (11.38 per cent) in 2017.

The number of candidates who attained A Plain rose from 142, about 0.02 per cent, last year to 315 (0.05 per cent). Amina said girls performed better than their male counterparts in six subjects: English, Kiswahili, Christian Religious Education (CRE), Home Science, Art and Design and Metal Work.

Male candidates beat their female counterparts in 20 subjects, the CS said, adding that 18 counties had more female candidates than male compared to 17 last year.

These are Taita Taveta, Kwale, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Murang’a, Kiambu, Machakos, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Laikipia, Kakamega, Vihiga and Kisumu. “In 2018, 14 subjects recorded a significant improvement in performance compared to 13, last year,” she said.

However, 12 subjects recorded a significant decline in performance compared to 13 last year. About 660,000 students sat for the exam in 2018, about 44, 227 more than in 2017. Amina said the ministry put measures in place that ensured improved performance. The measures include country-wide educational dialogues on quality and pre-examination monitoring exercises.