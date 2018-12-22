Ole in spotlight as De Bruyne, Aguero boost City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his first official press conference as Manchester United’s caretaker manager on Friday that he would relish the opportunity to be the permanent boss.

The 45-year-old Norwegian, a legendary former player at Old Trafford, has been appointed interim boss until the end of the season, replacing Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Solskjaer, on loan from Norway’s Molde, conceded that he has not looked beyond the end of the current campaign with the club where he spent nearly 15 years as a player and coach.

But he said he would be interested in taking the job permanently should the opportunity arise.

“When you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say ‘yeah’,” he said. “I’m happy to help out and my job now for the next six months is to do as well as I can and move the club forward as well as I can. I understand there are so many managers who would love to be the manager of Manchester United and I am one of them. But it is not something we’ve talked about, they’ll do a process now for the next six months,” he added.

Solskjaer will begin his United reign at Cardiff City, the only other Premier League club he has managed, he had a difficult eight-month spell in South Wales and was unable to save the club from relegation. But he said he had learned from his mistakes.

A single Premier League defeat, against Chelsea, hardly spelt disaster for Manchester City but it notably came with both Kevin De Bruyne or Sergio Aguero missing.

Both players started in the midweek League Cup win on penalties against Leicester, with De Bruyne scoring his first goal of an injury-blighted season. For all their much-vaunted strength in depth, Guardiola needs De Bruyne’s creativity and Aguero’s goals as he remains in the hunt for a trophy clean sweep.

Man United distraction for Pochettino?

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly Manchester United’s first choice for their next permanent manager, potentially meaning months of anxiety ahead for Tottenham fans.

Spurs’ multi-pronged trophy assault risks being sidetracked by constant speculation linking their highly-rated manager to the United job and on Thursday he was stopped from answering questions on the issue at his press conference.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp is among those who believes he should stay put in north London, saying Spurs are a better team than United.

“Man United is a massive club but I think in his situation when he’s building such a good team at Tottenham, there’s a lot of work to be done at Man United to build a good team,” he told talkSPORT. -AFP