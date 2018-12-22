Sharks’ moment of reckoning

Kenya’s representatives to the CAF Confederation Cup Kariobangi Sharks face their moment of reckoning when they take on Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Saturday.

Kotoko held Sharks to a goalless draw in Nairobi last Saturday and have the benefit of home advantage against the Kenyan club playing in continental club championships for the first time ever.

History favours the Ghanaians to progress at the expense of Sharks but a bullish Kariobangi coach William Muluya exuded confidence in upsetting the giants in West Africa. Sharks have also been boosted by the return of Sydney Lokale from injury.

Lokale was instrumental in their preliminary round rout of Djiboutian outfit Arta Solar but missed the midweek win over Sony Sugar.

He made the trip to Ghana and will lead the lines as Sharks hunt for any scoring draw or victory for a chance to feature in the playoffs.

“I’m so confident of getting a win away in Ghana and so are the boys. We may not have won here but trust me, we will get victory and progress to the next stage because I have studied our opponents and made a few adjustments during our training sessions. The measures in place should see us through,” Muluya told People Daily before the team’s departure.

Last season’s top scorer Eric Kapaito has resumed training but failed to make the trip to Ghana as he continues to be nursed back from injury. In a match that Sharks must score for a chance to progress, the Kenyan club will miss the service of burly Ugandan forward George Abege.

Abege did not make the trip owing to a knock sustained from their midweek tie against Sony, leaving Lokale and Henry Juma to lead the search for goals. Fleet-footed wingers James Mazembe and Harrison Mwendwa are fit and should be instrumental for Sharks from the flanks.