‘Ingwe’ confirm Vasiljevic, unveil two strikers.

AFC Leopards have confirmed Serbian Marko Vasiljevic as head coach after days of uncertainty following the departure of his compatriot Nikola Kavazovic who quit just days into the job.

Vasiljevic had been stand-in coach for the opening two games of the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League season where Ingwe has not found a winning touch, drawing 1-1 with Sofapaka on match day before last weekend’s 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz. Perhaps rattled by the uncertainty, the club has now confirmed Vasiljevic in an effort to bring stability to the side.

“Mr Marko Vasiljevic takes over as a coach with immediate effect for a period of two years. As you are aware, coach Nikola Kavazovic terminated his contract two days ago and the contractual obligations fulfilled,” read part of a statement from Leopard’s secretary general Oscar Igaida on Friday.

Ingwe has also moved with speed to back the new man at the helm by signing two strikers in Marcel Kaheza and Yeka Tatuwe from Tanzanian sides Simba SC and Alliance FC respectively.

Vasiljevic had decried poor finishing after the huge defeat to Homeboyz, asking the club to sign two more strikers and his demands have now been fulfilled.

With leadership wrangles also threatening to destabilise the team, Igaida has urged those interested in a variable position in the June 2019 elections to hold their horses until the right time.