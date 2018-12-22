Feeding off each other.

Give us a brief introduction of yourselves

Destiny: My name is Destiny Amani Obare, I am eight years old and in Third Grade. My six-year-old sister is Favour Upendo Obare and she’s in First Grade. We go to Southminister Day School in Alabama, US.

Where did your passion for singing begin?

Our parents tell us that we began singing when we were six months old before we could even pronounce our words right. My parents are both worship pastors and my dad is a producer in Alabama too. We grew up listening to worship music instead of cartoons like other kids, and every night we would have worship sessions in the house with our parents. This made us love to sing.

Where do you sing?

We usually travel with daddy and sing wherever he ministers. We also sing in church and school.

You recently released a song. What is it all about?

This song was a great start for us as a single. It is called What a Beautiful Name, originally done by Hillsong. It’s one of our favourite songs. With the help of our dad, we shall be releasing an album soon.

How do you balance school and music?

From Monday to Friday we are in school from 8 am to 2:30 pm. After that, we do our homework, help out with house chores and also prepare for school the next day. After all that, we then practise music. My parents make it clear that we can’t sing before we finish our schoolwork.

What would you like to be when you grow up?

We both love to sing and we would like to sing together because music is in our blood. We feed on each other with harmonies and adlibs.

Which are your favourite subjects in school?

We both love maths and reading. Our mum loves maths a lot, that’s why we love it.

What are some of the values your parents have taught you?

Our parents have taught us to love prayer and worship, and that we should be well behaved. We have also grown in church and learnt how to serve God and people.

Who is the most talkative between you two?

We both love to talk, but Favor is more talkative.

What advice can you give other kids who desire to be like you?

We would tell them to follow their dream, praise God, love Him, read the Bible and pray every day. Also, they should go to church every week.