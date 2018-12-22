Diamond will still perform in Kenya

After TZ’s Music governing body BASATA banned Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny from performing the song Mwanza in the country and anywhere else, expect the Wasafi CEO in the country to do exactly that!

His manager Babu Tale has stated that while negotiations are ongoing to solve the issue, Diamond will still take part of his Wasafi Concert that has seen him tour both TZ and Kenya, to major towns and cities during this festive season. Many have read malice into the issue, with many supporting the Mwanza song-maker.

The singer recently seemed to be mocking the music body and the authorities, after he posted pictures of himself and former TZ President Jakaya Kikwete, captioning that he was the favourite and added “daddy” at the end.