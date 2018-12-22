Walking down the isle

COUPLE: ELIZABETH AND HENRY ODHIAMBO

DATE: OCTOBER 20, 2018

VENUE: BETHSAIDA PARK, KIKUYU

BRIDE’S GOWN: DIVA BRIDALS, HURLINGHAM

GROOM’S SUIT: ZAKI COLLECTIONS, NAIROBI

RINGS: GEMMESSENCE KENYA, THE JUNCTION

Take us through your love story

Elizabeth: We have known each other for four years, and began dating three years ago.

Why did you go for a garden wedding?

We wanted an outdoor wedding where we could have both the church service and reception. This particular ground was fairly affordable, easily accessible and the ambience serene and beautiful.

What was your budget?

Our wedding cost about Sh600,000.

How long did it take you to plan?

We planned the wedding in two months. We had a committee led by our able chairman Bonface Otieno. We also had our savings, which enabled us to push through.

How did you settle on the number of guests?

We had an approximation of 400 people, majorly friends and family from upcountry, especially from the groom’s side. Most of our friends were from within, while a good number were from our church, Capstone Faith Ministry.

Why would you say your wedding was successful and what was most memorable about the day?

We had good feedback about the food and the planning. Everything went on as planned in terms of time management. The fact that I was tying the knot with the love of my life summed it all for me. Also, Pastor Obadiah Kamwati’s sermon is still stuck in my mind. He preached on the role of a man in marriage and why women should be obedient to the husband at all times.

Any challenges?

To be honest, the day was exceptionally smooth as we had envisioned. The bride was being picked in Syokimau, Athi River, but the usual Nairobi traffic was nowhere!