Naivasha hotels gear up for over 100,000 visitors

Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKE

Hoteliers in Naivasha are geared for the festive season with more than 100,000 visitors expected in the lakeside town from next week.

Security has been beefed up in the town which is currently ranked second in terms of local tourism with traders exuding confidence that this will be better than last year.

Naivasha has already shed off the negative image it was associated with in the distant past and is currently ranked as the town with the largest number of hotels between Nairobi and Eldoret according to Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Music lovers

In 2018 alone, the town welcomed Lake Naivasha Resort and Nest Boutique hotels on Moi South Lake road which joined over 60 hotels in and around the town. For music lovers, Offroad International club off the Moi South Lake junction and considered as currently the hottest nightclub in Nakuru county opened its doors a week ago offering entertainment for revellers.

Kamau Njuguna, a director representing Kenya in the East Africa chamber of commerce and industry, the town’s image had changed positively and was now “the second Coast”.

He lauded security officers for dealing with run-away crime that saw the town in the news for all the wrong reasons.

“Naivasha is just one hour’s drive from Nairobi and it has all the tourism facilities including Lake Naivasha and the world-renowned Hells Gate National Park,” he said. The proprietor of Nest Boutique, Ronnie Muraya said Naivasha had given Mombasa a run for its money due to its proximity to Nairobi and improved security services.

“It’s quite expensive to travel all the way to Mombasa and it is tiresome yet you can get all the services and entertainment in Naivasha,” he said.

He added that this coupled with the number of hotels for all categories of visitors had further boosted the image of the town among local and international visitors.

Crayfish Hotel Chief executive officer, Peter Mehta said business was picking up slowly ahead of the festive season although it could not be compared to last year. Mehta who is also the chairman of the hoteliers noted that by October last year, they were fully booked unlike this year but he was optimistic that things could change.

“We expect over 100,000 visitors in the next one week and we have special packages for our visitors to make sure that they fully enjoy their holiday,” he said.

Tourist destination

Naivasha, a market town and a popular tourist destination has increasingly become a sensation to the tours and travel industry. It has earned a reputation as a top tourist destination not just for domestic but also international tourists, and it is one place that has countless tourist attractions dotted in the magnificent Great Rift Valley.