Juliet Otieno is top Kcse candidate

Juliet Irine Otieno from Pangani Girls high school today emerged the top candidate in this year’s KCSE results as her school produced the top student for the second year running.

Juliet scored straight as in all the subjects with a mean score of 87.644 surpassing last year’s top score of 87.01

She was followed by James Kaluma of Maseno boys high school in Kisumu while Edwin Ouko of light academy came in third out of the over 600 thousand candidates who sat the 2018 KCSE examination.

Dennis Matara gives us a preview of how the top KCSE candidates celebrated their success moments after education cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed released the results.