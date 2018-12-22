South Rift maize farmers warn of low harvests

Maize production in South Rift is expected to fall next year as most farmers are yet to commence preparations for February planting season.

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is yet to pay them their dues from last year’s deliveries which has left them stuck with the current harvests owing to lack of market.

Previously, seedbed preparations could have by now been ongoing.

Farmers say they have no money for this year’s production because of delayed payments by NCPB and the current market saturation.

Middlemen are buying 90 kg bag at Sh1,000 down from Sh2,800 in December last year. Then, NCPB bought the same unit at Sh3,000.

“Few farmers will plant this season due to lack of money to buy farm inputs and for good crop husbandry. It has not happened since independence,” Lekina Kameito, a Cereals Growers Association official for the region said.