Why Kenya Power shed Sh2.6b from its profits

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya Power would have posted a profit of Sh6.03 billion and not Sh3.08 billion had the company consistently applied its policy for determining provision for doubtful debts for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

According to a report by Auditor-General, Edward Ouko presented to shareholders on Friday during the company’s 98th Annual General Meeting (AGM) the loss provision was related to the electricity sales and ﬁxed charges.

Kenya Power chairman Mahboub Maalim said profitability was also affected by prolonged electioneering period in 2017. He said key economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and consumption had reduced power consumption.

Maalim said the utility firm will ensure it maintains a reasonable demand and supply balance to keep its tariffs at the optimum level.

“We will be more careful before allowing new power purchase agreements. This will help the sector avoid developing excess capacity which leads to undesirable high tariffs,” he said.

Acting Chief executive officer Jared Othieno said revenue had increased from Sh92 billion to Sh95 billion during the period under review.

“We have managed to connect 578,808 more customers raising the number from 6,182,282 to 6,761,090. The sales of electricity also grew by 2.3 per cent from 8,272 GWh to 8,459 GWh,” he said.

The country’s power generation capacity has expanded considerably in recent years owing to investments in a generation by both public and independent power generators.

Ouko asked the company to submit unclaimed assets worth Sh1,163,739,000 which have not been submitted to Unclaimed Asset Authority just to avoid paying costly penalties.

Uncollected dividends

“The assets which include customer refunds, unidentified payments, wayleaves compensation, uncollected dividends and stale cheques ought to have been reported and submitted to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA),” it said.