KFS officer interdicted for threatening Tolgos

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has interdicted a forest ranger, who, while in drunken stupor, threatened to shoot Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos (pictured) on Tuesday.

The suspect was Friday arrested and locked up at a local police station for interrogation, pending arraignment in an Iten court over the threats.

County Commissioner Ahmed Omar said the officer has been interdicted pending investigations on his conduct at Takwei Primary School in Cherang’any/Chebororwa ward.

Tolgos was inspecting projects in the area when the incident occurred. The ranger, who was dressed in civilian clothes, had warned Tolgos and his entourage against setting foot in the school that is within a forest station.

He reportedly hurled insults at Tolgos before going to his house to wear a jungle jacket and retrieve his gun, corked it and threatened to shoot the governor before he was disarmed by colleagues.