NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Matiang’i decries rising defilement cases in Kisii

Robert Ochoro December 22, 2018
2,529 Less than a minute
CS Fred Matiang'i
Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i. Photo/FILE

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has condemned rising cases of sexual assault in Kisii County. He said Marani and Sameta sub-counties were leading in rape and defilement incidents and were rivalling the national average figures. He urged residents, leaders and security officers to help fight the vice.

Speaking after paying Governor James Ongwae a courtesy call, Matiang’i  also said murder, suicide, drug trafficking, drug use and illicit brew were escalating in the county, which is a worrying trend.

He said murder and suicide cases reported in the area were related to land disputes, adding that the county reported two to three murder cases weekly. “It is worrying and we should work together to reverse the trend,” he said. Matiang’I, accompanied by Kisii County commissioner Godfrey Kigochi, urged the clergy to intervene.

Show More

Related Articles

December 22, 2018
2,543

KFS officer interdicted for threatening Tolgos

December 22, 2018
2,467

Wedding Bells at Scotchies

December 22, 2018
2,503

Acid test for Telkom in final

December 22, 2018
2,534

Ugenya, Embakasi South back to ballot