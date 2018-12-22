Matiang’i decries rising defilement cases in Kisii

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has condemned rising cases of sexual assault in Kisii County. He said Marani and Sameta sub-counties were leading in rape and defilement incidents and were rivalling the national average figures. He urged residents, leaders and security officers to help fight the vice.

Speaking after paying Governor James Ongwae a courtesy call, Matiang’i also said murder, suicide, drug trafficking, drug use and illicit brew were escalating in the county, which is a worrying trend.

He said murder and suicide cases reported in the area were related to land disputes, adding that the county reported two to three murder cases weekly. “It is worrying and we should work together to reverse the trend,” he said. Matiang’I, accompanied by Kisii County commissioner Godfrey Kigochi, urged the clergy to intervene.