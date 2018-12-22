Boinnet assures of security over Christmas

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has assured Kenyans of adequate security during the festive season. In his pre-season press briefing on Friday, Boinnet said all places of worship, including churches, will be secured to ensure that people go about their normal festive activities without fear.

He urged motorists to exercise caution on the road to avoid loss of lives, which have in the past pervaded the festivities.

“We are set to ensure every one of you is secure and safe. However, I am calling on all motorists to comply with the law and avoid causing fatalities,” he said.

Boinnet also asked pedestrians to be on high alert, saying they contribute close to 40 per cent of fatalities in the country.

He said the country has made strides in combating terrorism, adding that most places that for the last few years were placed on high-security alert have witnessed reduced tension because security has been beefed up. “We have deployed our officers in different places across the country,” he said.

NTSA director general Francis Meja said fatalities have dropped by a big margin unlike four years ago. He said the incidents have dropped by 19.7 per cent this year. He urged the public to report when operators arbitrarily increase fares.

Meja said NTSA has only issued Road Service Licence (TLB) for PSVs that have fully complied with the set regulations, which also applies to vehicles plying upcountry routes.

“We have licensed PSVs based on their level on compliance, we will not allow just any vehicle to ferry people upcountry,” he said, and urged boda-boda operators to put on helmets and reflector jackets when riding.