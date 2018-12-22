It is Dr Ruto at last!

On his 52nd birthday and 27th wedding anniversary, deputy president is awarded Doctor of philosophy degree in Plant ecology during the University of Nairobi’s 60th graduation ceremony

Deputy President William Ruto’s academic pursuit received its crowning glory Friday when he earned the third and highest degree, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), during the University of Nairobi’s 60th graduation ceremony.

His boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, his wife Rachel and mother Sarah Cheruiyot, were on hand to congratulate the Deputy President after he was awarded PhD in Plant Ecology.

“It has taken God’s divine will; painstaking work; maintaining a delicate balance between a hectic schedule and research to add to my academic honours. For many, it would have been easier to give up. In the end, perseverance; hard work; devotion; dedication; sacrifice and God’s timing have triumphed,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Interestingly, the Deputy President added another feather to his academic cap on a very significant day — on his 51st birthday which also happens to be his 27th wedding anniversary.

President Uhuru congratulated his deputy for earning the PhD saying his zeal and desire to pursue further education should be emulated by young people across the country.

Ruto was among 9,061 graduands in a star-studded graduation list which included Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. Both Wamalwa and Mwilu graduated with a Masters Degree in Law.

Linturi earned his Bachelor of Law after legal battles following his reregistration by the university last year for allegedly presenting fake papers to gain admission into the programme.

Speaking after the ceremony, Uhuru urged Kenyans graduating from higher institutions of learning to use their acquired knowledge to build a strong, united, prosperous and cohesive nation.

He said universities are key to the prosperity of the country as they contribute immensely to the country’s human resource development.

The President said an educated population contributes positively to the development and prosperity of the nation, hence the need for those graduating to offer their skills towards achieving the goal of building a better country for all.

“I hope that each and every one of you, in whatever field you have chosen to specialise in, will be the cream that this nation needs to build a strong, cohesive and prosperous nation,” said Uhuru.

He expressed hope that the graduands would use their knowledge to create prosperity and cohesiveness among Kenyans.

“An ignorant person is one who uses pettiness to divide rather than to build but knowledgeable people impart knowledge with the hope of creating prosperity, unity, harmony and cohesiveness amongst citizens,” he said.

Of the 9,114 graduands, 61 received PhDs, 2,097 Masters, 6,015 Bachelors, 50 postgraduate Diplomas, 830 Diplomas and 60 Fellowship Awards.

The Deputy President has been pursuing the doctorate since August 2012 whose thesis was titled: ‘Influence of human activities on land use changes on environmental quality of riparian ecosystems: A case study of Saiwa Swamp watershed, Western Kenya’.

He also holds a Bachelors Degree in Botany and Zoology and a Masters degree in Plant Ecology from the same university.