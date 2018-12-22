NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Marsabit Woman MP, Keter, Oyioka retain seats

Paul Muhoho December 22, 2018
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal lodged by Nasra Ibrahim challenging the election of Marsabit  Woman Rep Safia Adan.

“This matter does not meet the requisite threshold under Article 163 of the Constitution and hence the dismissal of the appeal with costs for lack of jurisdiction,” the Bench ruled.

Nasra had filed the petition in the High Court protesting that her agents were denied access to some polling stations, the alleged illegal appointment of the Laisamis Constituency Returning Officer Jaffer Galgalo and disenfranchisement of voters.

Meanwhile, Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and his Bonchari counterpart John Oroo Oyioka also retained their seats after the Supreme Court dismissed appeals by their political rivals.

A triumphant Keter claimed cartels of impunity were responsible for his political woes and vowed to continue with his personal crusade against corruption. He said he had won decisively and the Judiciary had vindicated him.

In Bonchari, the former area MP Zebedeo Opore lost his appeal challenging the dismissal of his petition against Oyioka.

