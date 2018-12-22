Ugenya, Embakasi South back to ballot

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct by-elections for parliamentary seats in Ugenya constituency of Siaya county and Embakasi South in Nairobi county.

The Supreme Court Friday upheld the dismissal of appeals by Ugenya’s Christopher Karan and Julius Mawathe of Embakasi South and directed the IEBC to conduct fresh polls.

The five-member bench, chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga, ruled that the election in which Mawathe (pictured) was declared the winner was not conducted in accordance with constitutional principles.

Jubilation rent the air when ODM flag-bearer Irshad Sumra, accompanied by Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris, emerged from the courtroom as his elated supporters celebrated.

In Ugenya, the court ruled that the parliamentary election was compromised by irregularities and the results deserved to be nullified. Karan, who was elected with 23,418 votes had challenged the August 16 Court of Appeal’s decision upholding the nullification of the poll outcome following the petition lodged by political rival David Ochieng.

Ochieng, who lost by 347 votes and previously served as the area MP, had successfully challenged results of the election last year after High Court judge Thrispisa Cherere ruled on March 1 that Karan’s campaign was “perverted” and poll “compromised.”

Karan vied for the seat on an ODM ticket and claimed he was denied a fair trial to rebut adverse evidence given by witnesses. He claimed that the fact that Appellate judges Erastus Githinji and Jamila Mohamed jointly agreed with the High Court findings but Justice Hannah Okwengu gave a dissenting opinion proved that his appeal was justifiable.