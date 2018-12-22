Wavinya loses election petition battle to Mutua

Paul Muhoho and Mutuku Mwangangi @PeopleDailyKe

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is firmly in the saddle after the Supreme Court on Friday rejected nullification of his victory by the Court of Appeal.

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice David Maraga, said the three-member appellate judges erred in holding that the governor’s election was not conducted in accordance with constitutional principles and poll law.

There was nothing irregular about the engagement of county employees in the election process and there was no evidence led by Mutua’s political rival Wavinya Ndeti that they had participated in partisan politics, the court ruled.

Sign forms

The court said all party and candidates’ agents signed statutory result forms which showed that Mutua had won the seat with more than 40,000 votes.

Mutua, who vied on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket, garnered 249,954 votes against Wavinya’s 209,233. Following the verdict, a jubilant Mutua said justice had been served and promised to work with his political opponents to develop the county.

He said he remained focused on development and unity of the residents. Wavinya did not address the press after the outcome.

Meanwhile, residents of Machakos town broke into song and dance after the Supreme Court upheld the Mutua’s election. Jolly Mutua, one of those who turned up to celebrate the governor’s victory, termed the court verdict an early Christmas gift saying it has been a long wait since the suit to annul the election was filed a year ago.

Another supporter, Jacob Kiilu lauded the court decision saying it was good news to Machakos residents. “We have been waiting for this good news for long, Machakos is now in the safe hands of Mutua,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court yesterday threw out an appeal lodged by Kwale voters Suleiman Warrakah, Mwarapayo Mohamed and Hamisi Mwamrezi challenging the election of Governor Salim Mvurya.

The six-Judge bench, chaired by Maraga, ruled it had no jurisdiction to entertain their intended appeal challenging the dismissal of their substitution of Mwamlole Tchappu Mbwana whose petition suffered a technical knockout before Mombasa High Court judge Mugure Thande on November 16, last year.