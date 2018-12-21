Campaign that will see young people acquire land for as little as sh 9,000 launched

Optiven Group has launched a new campaign that will see young people acquire land for as little as sh 9,000 per month for four years.

Dubbed Jikamatie ploti the campaign which runs until this end month aims at helping to develop a culture of saving and investment both of which are important factors in enabling investments and wealth accumulation.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign in Nairobi, Optiven CEO, George Wachiuri said that the offer applies to investors aged 40 years and below only.

“At Optiven, we saw the need to engage the youth in Kenya in gainful employment and further provide them with a base to exercise gainful investment. We are keen on ensuring that all those under 40, do not miss out on the investment benefits in real estate”.

He revealed that the company has removed many of the barriers that prevent youths from investing in real estate owing to the prohibitive pricing of some of the properties as well as inadequate investment choices.

“Youth in Kenya make up a large percentage of the population and if we as stakeholders take up the responsibility of mentoring and guiding them, then we will have helped them be part of the cog wheel that moves the country’s social-economic vehicle”.