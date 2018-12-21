We will feast on Sharks in Ghana, say Kotoko

Asante Kotoko CEO, George Amoako says his side will “finish” Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks in Kumasi in the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup tie tomorrow.

The Porcupine Warriors held Sharks to a goalless draw in Nairobi and returned to Ghana with the advantage of not conceding.

Despite the Reds being criticised for their defensive approach to the game in Kenya, the affable football administrator indicated they had a plan which worked.

Amoako, who was quoted by a Ghanaian publication, Daily Guide, said he is confident ahead of the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium. “We knew what we wanted going into the first leg game in Nairobi and we did it perfectly,” said Amoako.

He added: “We told ourselves we shouldn’t lose but if there is any chance for us to win it, we take it. But we went into it not to take any goals.” “We needed to conserve energy to maintain a respectable score-line and that is exactly what we did.

If we had opened up, we could have scored many goals. Look, how many times did they even threaten our goalkeeper?,” he posed. “Kumasi people should expect us. We are coming to finish them (Sharks) at home.” he concluded.