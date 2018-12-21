Relegated side sets the pace in NSL with perfect record

Wazito remain the only team with a 100 per cent record in the second tier National Super League following their victory over Kibera Black Stars on Wednesday.

The 1-0 win over 18th placed Kibera made it four straight victories for Wazito, putting them on course for an immediate return to the top flight following their relegation last season.

It is not just wins that are making Wazito formidable, their defensive record too speaks volumes. Since their opening match, they have not conceded a goal, while scoring six.

Coach Ahmed Mchulla seems to be employing a strategy of defensive solidity that makes Wazito hard to beat once they take the lead and early indications are that it could help them achieve their objectives.

Another team that has put emphasis on defensive solidity are Shabana, who are third on the table with 10 points. Tore Bobe have only conceded once but it is problems the other end of the pitch that is troubling their coach Gilbert Selebwa.

He decried poor finishing in the frustrating stalemate 0-0 with Migori Youth on Wednesday and it is easy to understand why since they have scored only four goals in as many matches. “The team is playing well. The mentality is superb but our major undoing so far is scoring. We are creating numerous chances but we are not converting them as it should,” said Selebwa.

Indeed, Shabana would be occupying second spot were it not for their inferior goal difference with Ushuru taking advantage of their slip up following their 3-0 thrashing of Green Commandos.

Meanwhile, Nairobi City Stars’ hopes of ever returning to the Premier League look dim once more as they are bottom of the table with one point from four matches.