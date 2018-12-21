All set for this year’s Omogi Cup, women to play

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSport11

Plans are complete for the fourth edition of the SportPesa-sponsored Omogi Cup set to run between December 22 and 26 at Aloo Gumbi High School grounds in Kisumu East constituency.

This year, organisers of the famous off-season competition in the lakeside city, have decided to add women teams for the first time as the competition which has turned into a hunting ground for football scouts in the region, continues to make strides in the area.

The women’s competition will bring together eight teams namely Ayaro Stars, Victoria, Nyatege Queens, Rweya Queens, Renja, Kunya, Angola Starlets and Greenland.

Tournament director Dan Oyugi, said the women’s teams will play in a round-robin format with the best two meeting in the finals slated for December 26.

The boys competition has once again attracted 16 teams who will be seeking top honours. Riverside which has been dominant in the competition, winning all the first three editions, may have a difficult time to maintain the trend this time, with the emergence of other power houses in the competition.

Kadiju FC, Miwani, Buoye FC and Orongo FC have vowed to turn the tables this time and win the title. Other teams that have confirmed participation in the competition include Omungi, Kunya, Angola, Nyaimbo, Nyatege, Masawa, Chiga, Obino, Nyamoge, Bungu and Rweya.

“The playing surface is perfect. Despite the recent rains, the Aloo Gumbi pitch is well drained and levelled. We also expect huge crowds through out the competition, so thrilling action will be guaranteed,” said Oyugi.