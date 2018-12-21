AK branch boss Ochieng lauds new rules to fight doping menace

Athletics Kenya (AK) Nyanza North Branch has hailed the new stringent measures proposed by the national body to end doping among athletes in the country.

Branch chairman Joseph Ochieng (left) said the move to issue licences to athletes, coaches and managers to promote clean and fair competition and good sports governance as defined by the IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit will help prevent the rising cases of abuse prohibited substances by the upcoming and veteran athletes.

“This is a move towards the right direction, most of these junior athletes have fallen victims because of their coaches and managers unprofessional conducts,” he said.

Ochieng said proper measures must be put in place to check the conduct of all athletes and their coaches for posterity measures.

AK president Jackson Tuwei had said he will not allow the country to be mocked or ridiculed at an international level because of doping.

“What happened at 2017 World Championships in London, where US sprinter Justin Gatlin was booed throughout his races is shameful and should not happen to any Kenyan athlete,” said Tuwei, who was speaking at the Athletes Conference held last week.

There will also be a vetting exercise carried out for all the medical personnel involved in athletics development and the athletes representatives including managers.

The registration exercise is expected to commence early January 2019 and the federation has urged all foreign coaches residing and coaching in Kenya to prepare and present their permits in person at Riadha House by January 9.

The president reminded the athletes that Kenya is still on IAAF radar by virtue of being put in Category A which features of countries where doping is prevalent hence the need for firm action.

He further added that Kenyan athletes will only be allowed to compete at the World Championships and Olympics after going through three out-of-competition doping tests and a similar number of tests during competition.