USIU-A Spartans register first win in African championship

Telkom will face Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a ACCC women’s cup finals slated for Saturday in Abuja, Nigeria.

This is after defending champions GRA fought hard for a 1-0 win over Telkom to finish second thus earn the other finals ticket.

Vivian Narkuoh scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute to make a second consecutive win over the former defending champions who eye their 10th title in the continental competition.

On the other hand, United States International University – Africa (USIU-Africa) will play third placed Ghana Police for the bronze medal in the playoffs.

(USIU’s Spartans registered their first win in their first Africa Cup for Club Championships (ACCC) tournament in Abuja, Nigeria. The university lasses beat Kada Queens of Nigeria 2-1 to escape the bottom place in the six-team competition to settle for fourth and will compete for the bronze medal on Saturday.

The hosts scored first in the game through Benedicta Johnson in the second quarter of the match to force USIU-Africa to return to score the decisive two goals in a span of five minutes in the third quarter for a 2-1 lead upheld to the final hoot.

The comeback made possible by Harriette Omindi and Rhoda Nyambura in the 37th and 42nd minutes respectively was a joy to the local side as the team manager John Kabu and captain Grace Akumu for Saturday.

USIU-Africa team manager was particularly moved by how the forwards took it upon themselves to change their position in the continental event.

“I am impressed by my forwards finally they were able to score after a draught so hopefully they will take that to the bronze medal match. The bronze medal is definitely our target now and we hope we will still make Kenya proud,” said Kabu.

USIU-Africa run in the competition has them cling on four points off yesterday’s win over Kada Queens and a 1-1 stalemate against Delta of Nigeria in their opener match on Saturday December 15. The Spartans thereafter narrowly lost 1-0 to the defending champs Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday and a 1-3 loss to Ghana Police on Wednesday.

USIU-Africa will however wait for Telkom to award them with their bronze medal opponent after Ghana Police displaced GRA from second place owing to their last pool match win over Delta Queens forcing GRA to go for win against Telkom to earn the right to play first placed Telkom in the cup finals slated for Saturday December 22.

Commenting on their fighting spirit for their first win, Spartans captain Grace Akumu predicts a third place finish in the event for the bronze medal.

“We fought well, it was a tough game but we managed and thank God finally we have a win and at least we have gone up to fight for the third/fourth playoff. Our fighting spirit is still on and we must go back home with a medal,” said Akumu.

The six-team competition will see the bottom two sides, Delta Queens and Kada Queens face off today at 10am as USIU-A await to face third placed defending champs Ghana Police (GRA).