Disquiet after Echesa tries hand in cricket harmony

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Barely 48 hours after Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa moved in to calm the tension at cricket management in the country, murmurs of discontent are simmering.

On Tuesday following a meeting at Kencom House, Echesa met the feuding sides pitting Cricket Kenya (CK) office and Interim Committee to cool down fires that have stoked the game lately.

However some stakeholders have dismissed the move as cosmetic and not solving the critical issues afflicting the game.

Speaking to People Sports on phone yesterday, outspoken ex-international Aasif Karim called into question the legality of the move to appoint persons who allegedly contributed to the chaos of the game to hold forte in management positions as elections are awaited in the coming months.

He wondered why the Ministry of Sports was acting in contravention of the Constitution and Sports Act.

“The ideal situation would have been for a properly constituted caretaker committee to be in charge with a distinct mandate. As it stands, the move by the CS has failed the test of legal backing and needs to be rethought.

From a basic standpoint, the people who have played a part in messing up the game are the same folk who are now on the table of decision-making. It makes a mockery of the Sports Act under section 55:1 (A and B) which is clear enough on Administrative procedure,” said the former Kenyan team captain.

The furore follows the appointment by Sports CS of Tom Tikolo, Kennedy Obuya and Kalpesh Solanke as CK acting chairperson, treasurer and development director respectively for a period of 90 days.

Critics had poured scorn on the Government wading into the Sport earlier in the year thus creating confusion in the process. International Cricket Council (ICC)is said to be monitoring the Kenyan situation with renewed concerns.