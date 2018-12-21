Mombasa port petition hearing stayed by court

The Court of Appeal has stayed proceedings against a petition seeking to have the Port of Mombasa placed under the Mombasa county government.

A five-judge bench of the High Court, which was set to hear the matter yesterday, adjourned after the Court of Appeal stopped it from proceeding with the case.

This is after the Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia successfully obtained the orders barring the hearing of the petition filed in court by three Mombasa residents William Ramogi, Asha Omar and Gerald Kiti.

The petitioners have sued the Attorney General, the Transport CS, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Railways Corporation as respondents.

The trio argue that under the 2010 Constitution, the Mombasa county government is vested with power to manage county transport including harbours, excluding the regulation of international and national shipping and related matters.

Offloading

They argue that under the Constitution, cargo handling, loading, offloading, sorting, facilitating clearing and forwarding, inspections, duty payments, ship navigation to and from the terminals, administrative services to the ship and crew, ship repairs and ship handling are supposed to be undertaken by the county government of Mombasa.