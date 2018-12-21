Karua loses poll appeal against Waiguru

It was victory for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru after she vanquished her political rival, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, in their year-long legal battle arising from last year’s gubernatorial election.

A crest-fallen Karua vowed to challenge the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of her petition in the Supreme Court. Lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, who represented her, said the decision by Appellate judges Roselyne Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu and Gatembu Kairu raised serious constitutional issues that required urgent resolution by the highest court in the land.

Song and Dance

Waiguru’s supporters broke into song and dance when the governor, flanked by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, walked out of the courtroom smiling. They carried banners in praise of the duo. “I am extremely excited. We knew we won the election. It is common knowledge in Kirinyaga that they voted for minji minji,” she said to loud applause.

In the judgment read by Justice Gatembu, the court allowed the cross-appeal by Waiguru and struck out Karua’s petition for exceeding the mandatory six-month deadline that lapsed in March.