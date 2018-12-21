CS picks team to resolve looming tutors strike

Irene Githinji and Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani yesterday appointed a conciliation committee to help resolve the looming teachers’ strike impasse and file a report within 30 days.

The CS tasked Charles Maranga to lead the committee as provided by the Labour Act 2007, even as he urged Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) to suspend its intended industrial action to give the conciliation process and dialogue a chance.

Knut had written to Yattani, informing him of their intention to call a strike owing to the long and unresolved labour disputes with Teachers Service Commission (TSC). Secretary general Wilson Sossion on Wednesday communicated of their intention to call a strike starting January 2.

Teachers are contesting delocalisation or transfers of teachers, performance contracting system, promotion which they said should be done on merit as well as Teachers Professional Development (TPD) modules.

“It is apparent that the disagreement is on sensitive policy matters on the general teacher management. The intended strike is coming at a critical time in the school calendar and less than two weeks to the start of 2019 first term,” the CS said.

Teachers hiring

As the teacher’s strike looms, TSC is planning to hire 1,197 teachers to replace those who have exited service through natural attrition. Some 893 posts are for primary schools and 304 posts secondary schools. The posts will be advertised soon.

Eligible candidates should be Kenyan citizens, be 45 years of age and below, have original professional and academic certificates and also be registered as teachers as per Section 23 of the TSC Act 2012.

Interested candidates are to submit their applications to respective County Directors and Boards of Management not later than January 4, 2019.

Separately, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) said it will not call for an industrial action just yet.

Kuppet secretary general Akelo Misori said it is within the TSC’s jurisdiction to transfer teachers and that does not amount to disciplinary action.