54 per cent of Kenyans unaware of Big Four, says poll

More than half of Kenyans are not familiar with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, a survey shows. A year after the launch of the agenda, the Infotrak poll says 53 per cent of Kenyans are not aware about the Big Four agenda while 47 per cent know about it.

The survey which covered 24 counties shows that Central Kenya region leads in awareness about the agenda with 61 per cent, followed by Nairobi at 59 per cent, Nyanza 54 per cent, North Eastern 53 per cent and Eastern, Rift Valley, Coast, and Western follow with 47, 42, 35 and 32 per cent respectively.

The poll also found out that of those who are aware, 92 per cent support the agenda which include food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and Universal Health Coverage.

“In Central and Rift Valley regions which are believed to be Jubilee strongholds, only 61 per cent and 24 per cent respectively are aware,” said Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho when she released the results of the survey yesterday.

The research also established top three issues of concern to Kenyans. Of the 1, 500 people who were polled, 24 per cent complained of the high cost of living, 23 per cent are unhappy about unemployment while and 18 per cent are concerned about corruption.