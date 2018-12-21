Mombasa port to close on Xmas day

Operations at the Mombasa port will for the first time be completely shut on Tuesday next week to allow workers proceed for Christmas holiday celebrations.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said in a notice that the facility will not be in operation from 2300 hours on December 24 and 25. Normal services are scheduled to resume on December 26.

The notice was signed by General manager operations Captain William Ruto, on behalf of the KPA Managing Director. “This is to notify all port users that during this Christmas season, the port will be closed for business from 2300 hours on December 24 and will open at 0700 hours on December 26, thereafter the port will remain open to serve our customers for the rest of the holiday season. We remain dedicated to excellent and service delivery,“ read the notice.

The planned closure has been criticised by some stakeholders who claim this will lower the standard of the port.

They have claimed that the closure could result to congestion. “A port of world class cannot be closed even for a single minute, closure will cost the country millions of shilling in loss,” Peter Waweru, a clearing and forwarding agent said.

However, Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa) Chairman William Ojoyo termed this as an improvement because previously the port used to close for three days.

“I think it’s a positive move although they will lose revenue for that single day, but it is an improvement because previously they used to close for three days,” he said.