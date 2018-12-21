Kenya seals deals worth Sh2.8 trillion

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya sealed deals worth $27 billion (Sh2.753 trillion) in the just concluded Intra- African Trade Fair (IATF2018) in Egypt.

Kenya signed deals mainly related to tea, coffee and flower sectors exports while other companies networked broadly and closed deals during business-to-business meetings.

Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, who led the Kenyan delegation to the event said this was the best platform to push the slogan “Buy Africa Build Africa”.

He said the fair provided an opportunity to interact and share trade, investment and market information and connect with continental peers across. The weeklong IATF2018 event brought together over 1,000 exhibitors from members and non-member countries.

Munya said Kenya’s envisioned Big Four agenda would be better attained if there is a shift of focus in trade and investment and for Africa to explore and maximise potential in underutilised resources.

He said there is the need for Kenya to increase its exports in Africa, adding that this is the only way to enable the country to realise its quest to expand the manufacturing sector share to 15 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) as envisioned in the agenda.

Munya urged the private sector to increase its participation and help to ensure this becomes a reality in line with the agreement reached by African Ministers of Trade to fast-track the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area .

Brand identities

Peter Biwott, Export Promotion Council chief executive officer, said the exhibition was an excellent opportunity for Kenyan companies to identify buyers of their products, enhance their corporate and brand identities to the rest of the world.

“It was time for the companies to showcase and sample products on offer an opportunity for learning best practices from peers in the continent as well as identifying distributors for our exportable products,” he said.