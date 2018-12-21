Why leaders should avoid reckless land repossession remarks

Morris Aron

As Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and British Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens sat down recently for a cup of tea, a land rights storm was brewing.

Soon, the storm will be felt in everyone’s cup if the issue of the leases of thousands of acres of land in the Rift Valley is not handled with care. At the centre of controversy are two things: leases for thousands of acres in the tea zones that have expired or are just about to expire.

It is not expressly clear how the renewal of leases will happen as political risks mount. Tea companies are jittery of their future as it is increasingly becoming clear that the opposition by the locals to the renewal of the leases grow from mere talk to action.

Tension in those areas, fuelled by campaign pledges of politicians, is quite evident with some even bordering threats to evict tea companies – most of them, if not all – British multinationals. To demonstrate how serious it is, in the last couple of months, several secret meetings have been held between the British and Kenya governments.

In the middle of these government meetings, on the ground, there appears to be no consensus as locals stand their ground. Meeting after meeting appears to have ended in a stalemate with some leaders saying the leases will not be renewed and that land should revert to the locals.

Second issue is the lack of a clear line on who between the county and national government has the mandate on management, extension or renewal of leases of the parcels of lands in contention. The national government might be having the upper hand but the locals live in or border the tea estates.

Then there is the issue of who between National Land Commission (NLC), Lands ministry and county land boards bears the full responsibility to renew leases or even transfer property.

While the relationship between NLC, Lands ministry and county land boards is that of interdependence, what happens like in this case, when there is conflict between the different arms of land administration?

To be able to arrive at any amicable proposal on the way forward, it is important to look at both sides of the coin. When the British colonised Kenya, they displaced locals from the “white highlands” and took possession of their land.

A lot of time and investments have, since then, been put in such lands which are now vast fields of tea to the benefit of the locals, workers from other parts of the country, the consumers of tea and owners of the tea companies.

Land is critical factor of production – but there is also capital and labour for an investment to make sense. Having land and labour and no capital will not solve the problem.

Leaders should look for other ways to sort whatever differences and issues exist in their areas without resorting to the dangerous and reckless statements on land repossession. Aron is a researcher and a writer. He can be reached at [email protected]