Kurds say Trump US troop pullout harms anti-IS fight

Damascus, Thursday

A Kurdish-led alliance in Syria says President Donald Trump’s surprise decision to withdraw US troops will allow the Islamic State (IS) group to recover.

A statement from the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) warned of a military vacuum that would leave the alliance trapped between “hostile parties”. Trump made the announcement on Wednesday, saying IS had been defeated.

However, major allies and some US politicians have disputed the claim.

A US partnership with the SDF — an alliance of Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighters — is credited with playing a major role in the virtual elimination of IS after it overran large swathes of Syria four years ago.

About 2,000 US troops have largely been stationed in the Kurdish region in northern Syria. US officials quoted by Reuters news agency say that in addition, air attacks against IS will cease.

The SDF statement warned that the withdrawal would “negatively impact” the anti-IS campaign and allow the group “to revive itself again”. It said the US move would have “dangerous implications” for regional stability and “create a political and military vacuum… leaving its people between the claws of hostile parties”.

Neighbouring Turkey has said it is poised to launch a military operation against the Kurdish YPG militia — the main fighting force in the SDF — which it regards as a terrorist group. US support for the group has strained relations between Washington and Ankara.

The Pentagon said it was transitioning to the “next phase of the campaign” to eliminate IS but did not provide further details.

Trump, who has long pledged to pull troops out of Syria, said on Twitter that it was time to bring them home after their “historic victories”. In a later tweet, he defended his decision and said it should not have come as a surprise.

The White House would not give a timescale for the withdrawal but defence officials quoted by the New York Times said President Trump wanted it done within 30 days. —BBC