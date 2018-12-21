Private healthcare providers ‘support’ UHC plan

Just over a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the pilot Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme in Kisumu, a private healthcare company says there is sufficient support by the private sector to make one of the Big Four pillars a success.

Rajaganapathy Manickam, the Vice President of Bliss Health Care, with more than 80 hospitals and clinics across the country, said the success of UHC will largely be pegged on backup by the private sector players.

He said the private sector, which have facilities to reach where government facilities don’t reach, is equipped to avail affordable, accessible health services to fulfil the goal of healthcare for all.

Speaking yesterday to the People daily on phone he said: “Private healthcare providers like Bliss are equipped with required facilities in clinics at the grassroots, adequate staff and IT networking that enables ease of communication among medical experts when attending to patients.”

“In the private sector, we are all set to support the government in whichever way we are required, with equipment, technology and other facilities,” he said adding private sector players have already been offering capitation benefits through the NHIF and other insurance companies. “System to support the rollout of UHC are in place to ensure that patients receive the benefits that the government will subscribe them to,” he said.

Recently, Bliss offered free medical services to participants at the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers annual general meetings, held at the Bomas of Kenya and Kenyatta International Convention Centre, respectively.