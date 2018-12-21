NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Mutua, six MPs expected to know fate of their election petitions today

People Daily December 21, 2018
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. Photo/FILE

Mercy Mwai @wanguamarci

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and six MPs will today know their fate when the Supreme Court delivers its judgement on their election petitions.

According to a notice from the Supreme Court, the affected MPs include Julius Mwathe (Embakasi South), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Chris Karani (Ugenya), Gideon Konchellah (Kilgoris),  John Oyioka (Bonchari) and Marsabit Woman Representative Safia Adan.

The ruling on Mutua’s election comes after his victory was challenged by her political arch-rival Wavinya Ndeti of Wiper  Democratic Movement party.

The move came after High Court judge Aggrey Muchelule dismissed Ndeti’s petition but the Appellate court overturned the decision. The Court of Appeal annulled Mutua’s victory on June 8, but the Supreme Court later stayed the execution order.

At the same time the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice David Maraga, is expected to rule on six other applications.

