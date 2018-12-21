Kenya, where graft evidence grows legs overnight

Ndung’u Mburu

There is no other country I’d rather be in than Kenya! Seriously! Kenya has the coolest, selfie-taking, matatu-riding, endless salute-giving, non-feeling-catching President in the world!

In fact, our president is so cool, he never gets bothered by small things such as a Cabinet secretary calling a press conference to respond to him or a Chief Justice talking back at him after he instructed the Judiciary to pull up its socks in war on graft! How cool?

Does it matter that it paints a picture of children in a home who shout at their father when they are reprimanded? No it doesn’t! You know why? Because we have a cool President who likes getting down to Sauti Sol’s Sura yako jam. It’s never that serious anyway.

Speaking of corruption, the fight against the vice is getting so heated that evidence has started evaporating. This week, a computer that had evidence that would have implicated the National Land Commission in corrupt dealings suddenly grew legs and vanished.

This is after suspended NLC chairman Muhamad Swazuri was allowed to resume work by the courts despite fears by the prosecution that doing so work could jeopardise the case. But that’s none of our business.

This is actually the second high-profile corruption case in recent months whose documents have gone missing, after those in the Kenya Power faulty transformers case disappeared. But if you’re getting discouraged, don’t be; it’s only the second batch of evidence to disappear. We’re not at crisis level yet. Let’s talk once we get to 55.

Speaking of things that aren’t serious, education. The ongoing experiment with our education system hit fever pitch this week after Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed beat a hasty retreat regarding the implementation of the 2-6-6-3 system.

Confused? So are the folks at the ministry. Just get your child to school in January and we’ll “pick it, pick it, point it” till we find a suitable system. Management By Experiments!

Oh, wait! Your child can’t go to school in January. Why? Funny story: teachers will be on strike, again! Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary general Wilson Sossion has advised parents to “…adjust their budgets very well because Christmas will be extended into the New Year…” adding that “we have led strikes several times before and for many days.”

First of all, this is the most visionary thing Sossion has ever said and if you know him, you know he can talk! This strike will give parents more time to spend with their children to teach them not to insult Matiang’i or Amina lest they go to jail.

In fact, wasn’t the government planning to abolish boarding in primary school for the same exact reason? Sossion is a genius! Children need to stay at home more than they need to learn. That way, they can fail in their exams and become politicians like him.

And finally, the Auditor General Edward Ouko says China could take over the Mombasa port if Kenya fails to pay its SGR loan. Joke on them we’re building another port in Lamu! Wait a minute, where are we getting the money for that port? – The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV—[email protected]