Concerted efforts will deliver affordable housing

Arthur Bore

Kenya urban areas, particularly Nairobi, are in the throes of affordable housing crisis. The country is approximated to experience a housing deficit of 200,000 units annually, against a population growth rate of 2.7 per cent.

Urbanisation stands at 4.4 per cent annually, which has seen many families struggling to keep a roof over their heads while some are teetering on the verge of homelessness. The increased demand for affordable housing has also led to increased rent rates.

By investing in affordable homes, we invest in people, which positively impacts on economic mobility and improved health. Ideally, no one should be forced to give up food or healthcare to keep a roof over their heads.

Recognising the severity of the housing crisis facing Kenyans, President Uhuru Kenyatta rolled out a development agenda—the Big Four—of which affordable housing is a pillar. To achieve the 500,000 affordable houses targeted by the government, innovative initiatives will be crucial.

So, what support is required? Stakeholders in the construction industry need to take the lead in offering expertise through development of unique initiatives aimed at bridging the gap in access to affordable housing.

By taking a bold and sustained commitment to ensure everyone has a safe, accessible, and affordable home, stakeholders will have helped the attainment of national socio-economic development as well as Sustainable Development Goals.

Industry players should develop such initiatives with all aspects of building and construction in mind, including subsidised material supplies, financing, technology, designs and technical support, among other basics.

But more importantly, stakeholders should leverage on partnerships to help expand the options for the wananchi. Such partnerships could include linkages with financial institutions to provide funds to middle and lower-income and vulnerable groups in society. Partnerships with suppliers of building material could also come in handy for interested parties.

Delving further and for significant social impact, such innovative initiatives should design packages for all parties, including individual home builders (IHBs), contractors (small, medium or large) and developers (saccos, chamas, private entities, counties and the National government).

Besides, the initiative should include additional options for subscribers building, renovating or extending their homes or residential commercial premises to access pre-construction technical services such as architectural designs and drawings, bill of quantities as well as on-site technical support and advice, involving visits by a construction specialist during critical stages of the project.

From experience and successful case studies, an all-inclusive initiative on building and construction should also go beyond the conventional brick and mortar to provide alternative building materials and technologies that are cheaper and eco-friendly. For instance, stabilised soil blocks and other locally available materials would go a long way in ensuring affordability.

Intertwining these crucial elements will definitely ensure easy, efficient and reliable option to complement the government’s initiative and realise the dream of affordable housing.

In 2016, Bamburi Cement piloted an affordable housing initiative dubbed “Maskani”, which is already enabling more Kenyans to own homes. Currently, the programme, targeted at the individual home builder, has been rolled out in various parts of the country and more than 2,500 households have benefited from it.

The initiative assists a home owner to construct their home and enables them to achieve affordability through the provision of architectural designs, accompanying bill of quantities, schedule of materials and on-site technical assistance. More stakeholders should roll-out such initiatives to complement State efforts. – The writer is consumer insights and affordable housing manager, Bamburi Cement Limited