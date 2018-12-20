Let revenue sharing formula be fair to all

As expected, the Commission for Revenue Allocation’s (CRA) proposal for a new revenue sharing formula has been met with resistance from some counties and other stakeholders. Those opposed to it are concerned it may lead to a drop in the resources allocation to some counties.

The formula proposes that annual allocation be based on, among other things, the needs of each county, revenue collected locally and absorption and utilisation of funds. Currently, counties are allocated funds largely on the basis of population and geographical size.

CRA hopes the new formula will not only lead to more prudent management of resources but also ensure prioritisation in distribution of resources. It would also motivate counties to improve revenue collection by rewarding those who collect the most.

The formula has its merits and downsides. For one, it would encourage counties to manage resources better, including allocating more funds to development expenditure and ensuring funds set aside for projects are actually utilised. The downside is that project implementation is often bogged down by bureaucratic processes which means not all planned projects are completed at the anticipated time.

While it would motivate counties to hit their revenue targets, it is obvious that not all counties have the same revenue capacity owing to disparate economic fortunes. That means the new formula risks punishing marginalised counties and rewarding rich ones, which defeats the very purpose of devolution.

That is why the proposed formula needs to undergo further fine-tuning to come up with an optimum system. Hopefully, this will be achieved when CRA takes the proposal to the Senate for debate and through the public participation process.

One of the ways to bridge the revenue gaps that may result from the proposed formula is to ensure the equalisation fund is operational and achieves it original purpose.

Meanwhile, county governments need to demonstrate they deserve the funds they currently get, by utilising what they get prudently. The experience of the first five years of devolved governments has not been good. Counties have become not just the new centres of power but also citadels of corruption and mismanagement of public funds. That unflattering image that counties have acquired must change in order to justify any demands for more resources.