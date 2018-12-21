Of honorary degrees and homeboy mentality

It is once again the season of graduations at universities. Most big guns such as Kenyatta University have held their ceremonies. In these graduations, one thing has stood out: Increased award of honorary doctorate.

Awarding honorary degree is a long-standing tradition in universities that dates back to probably 1470. An institution recognises the contribution of an individual to a cause or to society. Some people have been honoured for their inventions and the impact of those inventions on society. But there are instances where the reasons may be dubious.

For example, a story is told of two wealthy brothers who founded a university and were once confounded they did not have the ‘doctor’ title. They formed a committee which one brother chaired, then honoured the other brother, after which they changed positions, and repeated the charade in favour of the other brother.

While in Kenya the honours are typically doctorate, universities have even if now rarely so, usually awarded honorary degrees at various levels including honorary undergraduate and masters degrees. Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is reputed to have been awarded many honorary degrees; in fact his collection runs to double digit, the awards ranging from undergraduate to doctorate.

The award of the degrees is supposed to mean something, part of which is that the awardee subscribes to the philosophy of the institution and commits to abide by them. In some cases, per chance later in life the awardee takes a different trajectory in belief and practice, the awarding institution may withdraw the award. Again this has happened several times.

What has been unique is criteria of the awards. The biblical dictum that a prophet is honoured except in his home has been turned upside down on its head in Kenya. With the proliferation of universities, the awards seem to recognise the homeboy.

So far this year, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology has honoured the local son, Raila Odinga; Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega has honoured Francis Atwoli; Muranga University of Science and Technology recognised Charles Rubia and so on and so forth. One would recall when the Great Lakes University in Kisumu honoured Mama Sarah Obama.

It is not that these men and women have not contributed to society and do not deserve these awards. Hardly anybody would find fault with the contributions of Raila, and indeed other universities have recognised him. Atwoli is a moving force and again hardly anybody would fault him for being awarded.

Rubia gave his all in the fight for the democratic space in Kenya and deserves the recognition that he got. The challenge is that it is only these local institutions that recognise these contributions. The inability of the institutions to see recognise contributions from beyond their borders is what baffles me. For example, the Atwoli input to the labour movement should be obvious to, say, Technical University of Mombasa or any other.

Of course this obsession with native interest starts with the naming of the universities: Masinde Muliro, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Dedan Kimathi, Odera Akango, Koitalel arap Samoei and we could go on. It is thus no surprise most of the universities tend also to be local in their approach to operations. There is a university where the entire workforce drawn from one (local) community and outsiders are frowned upon. Universities should rise above local. – Writer is the Dean, School of Communication at Daystar University