Konza Project to redefine modern construction

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Development of Infrastructure and Services for Phase 1 of Konza Technopolis (2016-2020) is in progress. The Authority has committed to provision of infrastructural amenities and utilities to facilitate parcel development works by investors.

With an ambitious plan that will see the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station connect Konza Technopolis to Nairobi and Mombasa and three main submarine fibre cables passing through, this project is seen as the future masterpiece of an advanced zone under the Kenya Vision 2030 Development Plan.

Over Sh80 billion of investment has been earmarked for the technopolis and Konza, at least in design, is looking every bit the part. During a recent media tour of the project, we witnessed Phase 1A site busy with activity by Chinese and Italian developers who are already putting up a Data Centre and Infrastructural network.

Dubbed Africa’s Silicon Savannah, the project has attracted interest from serious investors. Parcels in the 5,000 hectares property will start officially being allocated by July 2019.

The key facilities that will be dotting the area are Konza Complex, which is estimated at Sh3.2 billion at completion and cover 25,000 square metres. Built by Jiangxi International of China, the three-tower building that has nine floors will house tech labs and is expected to be completed by March next year.

Under the auspices of Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) and Private Sector, there are plans to set up a Referral Hospital that will have a significant spot in the potential smart city set-up.

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) also is also about to begin setting up a sub-centre for electricity generation so that it can add to the grid. On green technology, for every building whether industrial or residential, all roofs will have solar panels.