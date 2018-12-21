Why you need a professional designer

Peter Wangai, Founder of Actualize Interiors of Goldenscape Group, talks about décor and sector’s challenges

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Tell us about Actualize Interiors?

Actualize Interiors in an interior design firm that deals in all aspects of interior décor for both commercial and domestic premises.

This includes flooring, office partitioning and floor space management, and modern gypsum ceiling installation, painting, wallpapers, window blinds, modern kitchen cabinets and bedroom wardrobes.

Why do I need an interior designer?

A professional interior designer is able to do thorough inspections and plans. They know that every client deserves an incredible space, so they come up with designs that reflect one’s style and personality, among other attributes.

A professional interior designer saves both money and time. He knows what needs to be done and materials to be purchased, so time that would have been spent doing research is saved.

At the same time, money that would have been used to try different ideas is retained. Interior designers are well trained, creative professionals who are able conceptualise different aspects, personalities, themes and ideas into a design that brings out desired outcomes.

What opportunities and challenges face this sector?

There are many opportunities in this sector, depending on how one presents themselves in the industry. There are increasingly more openings concerning quality and uniqueness of work.

The biggest challenge is that most Kenyans are yet to know, embrace and appreciate the services of professional interior designers. This can be overcome by creation of awareness and encouraging Kenyans to adapt to modern methods of interior décor.

What is the future of this sector?

Slowly, people are not only getting to know of the existence and roles of interior designers, but also appreciate the services they offer.

Given these trends, the sector is set to be a well-established income-generating venture. How do standard finishes by developers affect interior design? A standard finish house is a complete structure but lack final finishes, thus giving the homeowner a chance to use his/her preferred interior designer.

Actually, home buyers are nowadays looking for such houses because it is cost-effective to involve a professional interior designer to do the finishes other than having the standard finishes.

What are some of the mistakes homeowners make on interior design?

Thinking that one knows it all in terms of what they really want and how to achieve what they want. Many people think that hiring professional interior designers is a waste of resources, so they make the mistake of ignoring us.

What needs to be done to create awareness on interior design?

Like I said before, most people are not aware of the roles of the sector. Sadly, most of those that are aware of the sector are too afraid to try the new developments that are integrating modern technology.

This can be rectified by us interior designers putting ourselves out there in the market, making our services known, through good work, that indeed we are here to take interior designing to the next, desired level.

What factors will influence the growth of interior design business?

The growth of the interior design business has been influenced greatly by technological advancements.

Computer software such as the arch card, which enables designers to come up with 3D, renders that show exactly how the interiors of a certain premise will look like on completion, has facilitated the growth of this business.

Love for comfort and style is another factor that influences growth of interior design. There is also exposure to different cultures and the desire to keep up with current trends is another factor influencing the growth of the interior design business.