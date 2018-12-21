Diaspora community seeks inclusion in country affairs

Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) has urged the government to dedicate a ministry to tackle issues concerning the diaspora community.

This comes up after the KDA, through the Diaspora Investment Club, yesterday launched the start of the Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention.

The three-day convention will enable the diaspora community to engage local political and economic actors on areas of mutual interest to foster development in the country and strengthen not only bilateral but multilateral relations.

Speaking during official opening of the conference, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) secretary general, Mukhisa Kituyi said through the allocation of a ministry, the diaspora community will help contribute through investments and adoption of intellectual professional skills acquired.