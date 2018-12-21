Brokers make a killing in rush for new passports

A group of brokers in cahoots with wayward department of immigration officials are clandestinely fleecing Kenyans desperate to get the new passport at Nyayo House.

Thousands flock to the Nairobi passport control centre early daily, seeking to surrender their old travel documents and obtain new East African version.

An erstwhile hustle-free process of presenting paperwork and biometrics has suddenly become convoluted, creating endless queues and an environment for illegal brokerage to thrive.

Willing and able Kenyans desperate to end the agony of queuing part with money ranging from Sh2,000 to Sh5,000. Their modus operandi is clandestine as they approach impatient-looking individuals with their proposals.

Illegal brokerage

A spot check by People Daily revealed widespread suffering by Kenyans and the re-emergence of illegal brokerage cartel at Nyayo House. The government labouriously cleared the cartels off Nyayo House, leaving the process corruption-free and fast.

Officials have, however, conspired to make it difficult and tedious hence the mushrooming and thriving of brokers.

“I have been coming here for four days now trying to make my application but the queues just don’t move. Last Friday they sent us home at midday. On Monday, they closed at 2pm and sent us away and the situation doesn’t look good today as well,” said a female applicant yesterday.

Once a fee has been agreed between the brokers and desperate Kenyans, the broker links up with their immigration department accomplices inside the application hall to fast-track the process.

The applicant is then ushered into the hall to complete the process, bypassing hundreds in the queue.

Efforts to reach the Director of Immigration Alexander Muteshi proved futile but an official unauthorised to speak to the media intimated that the system was working fine.

“The number of applicants has suddenly rose because of the deadline earlier set for the new passports. Almost every Kenyan studying abroad made plans to come and change their passports this holiday and that is what is causing the jam,” the official said.

“Ignorance about the process has also helped brokers to con people. No one is required to pay cash yet we are receiving complaints about money changing hands. They only come to complain after parting with the money, they don’t come to seek advice and guidance,” said the official.