How Ben 10s will tag along a family vacay

What men can do, women can do better. That women have been cheating with young squeezes is not news. And since they are good at keeping things secret, it’s no wonder they will still have fun with their young lovers this season

Betty Muindi and Sandra Wekesa @PeopleDailyKe

It is the festive season. Time for family to spend time together. But we all know that marriage institutions have suffered stolen love by side dishes and Ben 10s. And while men have always found ways to treat their mpango

wa

kandos while still pampering their wives, what happens to Ben 10s?

The landscape for cheating has been changing. More and more women are cheating on their husbands with these young squeezes just as men. Does that mean Ben 10s would have a black Christmas while their lovers go back to their husbands?

Well, if you thought that would be the case, you are wrong. As You has gathered, it turns out the cheating continues albeit in a more calculated way. If husbands can play the game, the wives can play it even better.

Yes! You heard it right men. While boarding that Fly 540, her youthful boyfriend will also be sitting five seats behind or in front of you; you check in at the five-star hotel and so does he, you take room number 47, he is in 24. His entire trip fully funded by your lovely wife.

“My friend, her husband and children will be going to Nakuru on a family trip on December 26 just after Christmas. But she recently confided in me that she will not be leaving her boyfriend behind,” says Shalyn Kazee.

Since she is the one doing the bookings for the hotel they will be staying in, Shalyn reveals that her friend quoted a higher figure for accommodation and meals to her husband, to cater for her boyfriend. “My friend complains that her husband is so boring. He drinks too much and is always on phone doing business, paying her little attention. Her boyfriend will be good company for the three days they will be away,” she says.

Shalyn’s friend is not alone; Maria Muthoni, a married woman with three children, says she will be spending the entire holiday with her Ben 10.

“We will be in Nairobi and we will be taking the children out most of the days, but I am sure my husband will not always be there with us, and if there, he never actively participates in activities, so my boyfriend and I will always spend that time together, maybe sneak into his car to talk,” she quips.

Lynette Oyuke is another married woman who is planning to spend her Christmas holiday with her boyfriend. Ever since she found out that her husband could be seeing another woman, she decided to keep herself busy with her ‘uncle’.

As she prepares for her Christmas with her boyfriend, she knows that her husband will also be seeing his other woman. “Moving on with this guy, who makes me happy could be the last resolution that I make,” she says.

She has booked a three-day vacation at Rusinga Island with her boyfriend and her two children.

“My husband never has any holiday plans for us, so when I told him that I was planning a vacation with the children, he was okay with it and gave me a go ahead. Clearly, he has better plans with his time,” she says.

Sociologist Edward Marango says the true meaning of Christmas has been distorted. The once most family-oriented holiday of the year is now threatening the very survival of the institution.

He notes that two people who are involved in an illicit affair tend to go to dangerous levels to find more thrills regardless of the probable consequences.

However, he says that not all men or women can go to such levels, especially if they truly value their families. “Such a man or woman has no vision, they don’t not know what they want, it is the thrill of being with another woman or man that rules. They will only regret after they are caught and are left by their deeply betrayed spouse,” he says.