Manchester United legend Solskjaer plucked from obscure Norwegian club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed Manchester United’s interim manager, returning to Old Trafford ‘on loan’ from Norwegian club Molde until the end of the season.

The Old Trafford legend replaces Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese boss was sacked on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old said that he will return to Molde, whose league campaign begins at the end of March, when his duties at United are complete.

Solskjaer said on Molde’s website: ‘In football you never know what can happen. We get proof of time after time. This is an opportunity I had to take. I am looking forward to leading Manchester United until the summer.

‘At the same time, I will follow closely what is happening here at home. We have built stone for stone and the end of the season this year gives us hope for another good season.

‘Erling, Trond and Per Magne will do a lot of work while I’m gone. At the same time, I would like to thank the club, and Kjell Inge and Bjorn Rune once again congratulate me on [joining] the world’s biggest club.’

He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, also working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Phelan has been working as sporting director at Australian club Central Coast Mariners, who are presently bottom of the A-League.

Solskjaer and Phelan are due to arrive at United’s Carrington training complex on Wednesday afternoon to meet the squad and staff for the first time.

His first press conference will take place on Friday and his opening match in charge will be on Saturday against Cardiff, whom he had an unsuccessful spell in charge of between January and September in 2014.

‘Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,’ said Solskjaer in United’s club statement. -AFP

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added in the club’s announcement: ‘Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles.

‘His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.’

Molde chief executive Oystein Neerland said: ‘That Manchester United ask Molde to lend the manager is by itself an event, and not least a statement of trust for both Ole Gunnar and Molde.

‘We are positive to lend Ole Gunnar, we wish both him and the club a success.

‘This is a big opportunity for Molde, we think it will be developing and helping to put Molde further on the football map.’

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United during 11 seasons at the club.

The new United manager met his wife Silje when they were football training as youngsters at Clausenengen FK in his native Kristiansund, Norway.

The couple first got together in 1992 but it took until 2004 for them to marry in Florida , and they now have three children – Noah, 18, Karna, 15, and Elijah, ten.

Speaking to Dagbladet magazine in 2015, Solskjaer said of his wife: ‘Silje was also a very good football player. We often trained together when we were younger.

‘In Clausenengen we had a talent group in the morning that I really was too old to, but I was allowed to be with anyway. Actually, I would just because Silje was.’

United appeared to accidentally confirm the appointment on Tuesday evening, when videos on their official website included taglines naming the Norwegian as their temporary boss.

After their visit to Cardiff this Saturday, United have winnable fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Newcastle United over the festive period.

Solskjaer’s former United team-mate David Beckham was one of the first to congratulate him on his appointment.

Beckham posted a picture of Solskjaer in a United shirt on his Instagram stories with the message ‘Good Luck Ole’.

Solskjaer was also congratulated on his appointment at United by the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

She wrote: ‘FINALLY CONFIRMED! Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils, @olegs26_ole.’

United paid £1.5m to bring Solskjaer, then largely unknown, from Molde during the European Championship in 1996.

Initially expected to provide back-up to strikers Eric Cantona and Andrew Cole, Solskjaer quickly established himself and scored 19 goals in his first season at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer often performed the ‘super sub’ role without complaint, especially during the 1998-99 Treble campaign when his impact from the bench often won United crucial points.

The goal that would come to define his career and ensure legendary status at United came in the dying moments of the 1999 Champions League final with Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp.

Having trailed into the final minute, United turned the game around in stunning fashion, with Solskjaer extending his leg to divert home Teddy Sheringham’s flick-on and complete the Treble.

He continued to be an important part of Alex Ferguson’s forward line for a number of seasons before leaving the club in 2007.

Phelan has been working as sporting director at the Central Coast Mariners but the Australian club endorsed his decision to take on the United role.

‘Taking on a temporary coaching role at Manchester United is extremely exciting,’ Phelan said. ‘It’s also a really positive step for the Mariners to have a direct link with Manchester United as I will continue my role as Sporting Director.

‘I’m still a Mariner. I’ve put something in place that I want to see through. This might be a small distraction, but it’s with one of the biggest clubs in the world that I simply couldn’t turn down.

‘I was offered the opportunity at the Mariners to pass on my experiences and wisdom in order to develop the football club back into the football club that it once was. A football club that produces players for the Mariners and beyond.

‘It’s an exciting project, that’s my remit and we’ve put a structure in place with full time academy coaches that will ensure that we are prepared for success.

‘Part of the discussion with Manchester United was that I will still be available for the Mariners, this is a dual role. I will take the first opportunity possible to get back to the Central Coast. I’m not going anywhere, I am one phone call away from anyone at the Mariners.

‘I will be back on the Central Coast as soon as I can. There’s obviously a few issues to sort through at Manchester United which will take time, but once we’ve worked through that I look forward to getting back to the Central Coast,’ Phelan said.

It came as Mourinho held an emotional ‘last supper’ amid tearful scenes and hugs at the Lowry Hotel, where he has been in residence since arriving at United two-and-a-half years ago.

Fresh from his sacking, the former Manchester United boss drove to the iconic city centre landmark he had called home for close to 900 days to pick up his belongings and settle his account.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, told Sportsmail that Mourinho had a final meal at lunchtime in the bar of the Manchester hotel when he returned from Carrington, to end a stay lasting two years and five months and costing £500,000.

They added: ‘It looked like he was doing his paperwork, having a snack and saying his goodbyes.

‘He made a point of seeking some people out and it looked like he was in good spirits.

‘A lot of the staff appeared to be upset and a couple went in for a hug.’

Mourinho is understood to have settled his room service charges on a weekly basis during his lengthy stay in one of the upmarket hotel’s six, plush Riverside Suites.

After United picked up the tab for his first few months in the suite which can cost £816 a night, the Portuguese negotiated his own special rate and became well known to staff, many of whom were said to be ‘heartbroken’ at news of his sacking.

There are also set to be sad faces at Brazilian restaurant Bem Brasil and at Juan Mata’s nearby Spanish eaterie Tapeo. Mourinho was a fan of both and would head there on rare jaunts into the city centre itself.

O n Tuesday afternoon Mourinho was seen driving away from the Lowry and when asked how he was doing, Mourinho replied: ‘OK, my friend,’ as he allowed photographs to be taken of him before he was driven away in a Jaguar F-PACE.

Earlier, Mourinho was pictured arriving at the training ground at 9am on Tuesday – before being called to a face-to-face meeting with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward where he was told he was fired.

The news was then officially confirmed at 9.46am, before a smiling and freshly-shaven Mourinho – who is set to receive a £15m payout – left Carrington three-and-a-half hours after arriving.

In the back of the car, Mourinho chatted to a man believed to be his close friend and advisor Ricardo Formosinho as they left with a driver at 12.30pm.

The club released a statement on their website which read: ‘Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

‘The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.’

Mourinho’s two-and-a-half-year reign came to an end following the club’s worst start to a top-flight season since 1990. His last game was a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Sportsmail understands that club officials agreed that any progress under Mourinho had stalled this season and that, importantly, a number of the club’s exciting youth prospects were not developing under the former Chelsea manager.

The decision to sack the 55-year-old was made on Monday night, with the club well aware that players were stalling on new contracts because of him.

It is understood that Mourinho’s refusal to use Paul Pogba at Anfield was crucial to the decision to sack him, with the club unable to sit back and watch millions wiped off players’ values while they rotted on the bench.

Mourinho had also lost the dressing room, having fallen out with a number of the club’s top stars.

The players reacted to a recent tabloid story about 90 per cent of the players wanting the manager out by joking with each other: ‘Who are the 10 per cent that want him to stay?’

Few tears will be shed from the non-playing staff either. The manager took a back seat when it came to non-football issues and sources say he refused to fine players when they failed to show for commercial appearances. ‘He had no interest,’ said a club insider. ‘He didn’t care less if the players fulfilled their obligations or not.’

A reluctance to get involved when, as revealed by Sportsmail in October , a number of first-team players refused to attend a commercial appearance in protest over transport issues that had ruined preparations for midweek home matches, also won the Portuguese few friends.

Mourinho had often suggested he had not been backed sufficiently in the transfer market. However, United officials did not share that view.

Mourinho brought in 11 players, understood to have been his choices, at a cost of around £400m and those in charge believe he was given every opportunity to succeed. There was also considerable friction over United’s plans to bring in a director of football or technical director, plans they will continue to push on with.

He also had plenty of issues with Pogba, and the midfielder was quick to take to Instagram in the aftermath of the news on Tuesday morning.

The Frenchman posted a cheeky picture – which has now been deleted – in which he is glancing at the camera, alongside the words: ‘Caption this.’

Gary Neville hit back at Pogba just minutes later, telling him to ‘do one’ in response to the Instagram message.