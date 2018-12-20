Hits and misses of first unified women’s Premier League

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the first season ever sponsored and ran a unified Women’s Premier League (WPL) consisting 16 teams.

It was a mixture of ebbs and tides with the season concluding on December 16. After 30 gruelling matches across the country, it was Vihiga Queens who emerged victorious, clinching their second title.

Sponsored by Vihiga County, the outfit won their maiden gong in the 2017 season that was played in the zones format, after playing Thika Queens in the playoffs.

The season started in late February and ran smoothly for the first leg but for a two-week stoppage when the national team, Harambee Starlets, was in camp.

Trouble started when teams declined to start the second leg citing lack of funds as FKF was yet to disburse the money. The federation cited delayed release of funds from FIFA, the back and forth leading to a three- month league stoppage.

The second leg finally resumed in October, concluding in two-and-a-half months. There was, however, no pomp and colour at Vihiga Queens’ crowning moment as their opponents Makolanders were a no-show and no federation official was available to hand the champions their trophy as is customary.