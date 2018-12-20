Gor Mahia, Sharks jet out for tough CAF assignments against West African

James Magayi and Charles Thuku @PeopleSports11

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia left the country for West Africa yesterday for a crucial CAF Champions League return leg tie with Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars on Saturday.

The 23-man team boarded a Kenya Airways flight to Accra, Ghana from where they will connect to Enugu State in Nigeria, the venue of the weekend clash.

K’Ogalo hold a 3-1 advantage over the Nigerians and hope to qualify for the group stages and bag the Sh54 million on offer.

Lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge who was hooked off in the second half in last weekend’s first leg victory at Kasarani stadium is available and will lead the lines in Nigeria. Tuyisenge opened the scores for K’Ogalo before Samuel Onyango’s brace sealed the win. The club confirmed that his substitution was precautionary and is now fit to play.

Gor also settled all dues owed to the players on Tuesday to enable them focus on the job at hand.

A bullish coach Hassan Oktay got his tactics spot on but called for improvement if they are to vanquish Lobi Stars. “We scored three goals but could have had more. Had we taken the chances we wasted, the tie would be sealed. As it is, we have to fight and ensure we win,” the Turkish tactician said.

He added: “I have seen the team improve day by day since I arrived. The players are very intelligent and that enables them to grasp the tactics and implement.

We have also increased our tempo but it is not where I would love it to be. We will keep improving with every game.” “In Nigeria, playing away will be difficult for us because conditions are different but the players can adjust and we are not going to sit back to defend,” said Oktay.

Meanwhile, striker Sydney Lokale has passed a late fitness test and is in Kariobangi Sharks’ squad that jetted out to Ghana yesterday for the return CAF Confederation Cup against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Saturday.

Eric Kapaito remains doubtful though head coach William Muluya believes the team’s striking force is sharp even without the lead striker. “We missed Eric (Kapaito) in the first leg match but I don’t think the team will have problems even without him,” said Muluya.

Sharks, who drew 0-0 with Kotoko in the first leg, will be greatly inspired by a 2-0 win over Sony Sugar in a mid-week league fixture on Tuesday.